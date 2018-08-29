London Design Biennale 2018 to highlight the emotional power of design

Conceived by the creators of the London Design Festival, the second edition of the event is based on the theme of ‘emotional states’, and will see contributions from more than 40 countries, cities and other territories

The brainchild of London Design Festival founders Sir John Sorrell and Ben Evans, the London Design Biennale was brought to life in 2016 as a way for nations across the world to show off the ideas and ingenuity of their design scenes.

The 2016 biennale – which was met with some mixed reviews – saw pavilions from 35 countries based on the theme ‘utopia’, inspired by Sir Thomas More’s text of the same name and a year-long programme of events marking the 500th anniversary of its publication.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk