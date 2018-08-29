London Design Biennale 2018 to highlight the emotional power of design
Conceived by the creators of the London Design Festival, the second edition of the event is based on the theme of ‘emotional states’, and will see contributions from more than 40 countries, cities and other territories
The brainchild of London Design Festival founders Sir John Sorrell and Ben Evans, the London Design Biennale was brought to life in 2016 as a way for nations across the world to show off the ideas and ingenuity of their design scenes.
The 2016 biennale – which was met with some mixed reviews – saw pavilions from 35 countries based on the theme ‘utopia’, inspired by Sir Thomas More’s text of the same name and a year-long programme of events marking the 500th anniversary of its publication.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.