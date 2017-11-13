Following its design guides to the Brutalist and modernist treasures of several cities, Blue Crow Media’s latest range of maps looks at some of the world’s most famous public transportation systems – starting with the London Underground

Featuring photography by Will Scott, Blue Crow‘s latest double-sided map has been put together by transport design historian Mark Ovenden and spotlights some of the stand-out architecture and graphic design that can be seen on the Underground.

According to the publisher “the guide includes a geographical Underground map with featured stations marked, with corresponding photography and details on the reverse along with tips for where to find unique and unusual signage, roundels, clocks, murals and more”.

Tottenham Court Road mural by Eduardo Paolozzi. © Will Scott

Highlights include several examples of the kind of idiosyncratic design that can be found on London’s tube network, such as platform tiling by artists like Eduardo Paolozzi (above) and Hans Unger (below).

The guide also focuses on several examples of beautiful station design by architects Charles Holden (below), Felix James Lander (also below), Leslie Green and Sir Norman Foster.

Park Royal by Felix James Lander. © Will Scott

Arnos Grove by Charles Holden. © Will Scott

Blackhorse Road tilework by Hans Unger. © Will Scott

The London Underground map follows two previous editions that have examined the capital’s design history – with one on its Art Deco past, another focusing on its Brutalist architecture.

The London Underground Architecture & Design Map (£9) is available now from bluecrowmedia.com