London Underground Architecture & Design Map

Following its design guides to the Brutalist and modernist treasures of several cities, Blue Crow Media’s latest range of maps looks at some of the world’s most famous public transportation systems – starting with the London Underground

By

Featuring photography by Will Scott, Blue Crow‘s latest double-sided map has been put together by transport design historian Mark Ovenden and spotlights some of the stand-out architecture and graphic design that can be seen on the Underground.

According to the publisher “the guide includes a geographical Underground map with featured stations marked, with corresponding photography and details on the reverse along with tips for where to find unique and unusual signage, roundels, clocks, murals and more”.

Tottenham Court Road mural by Eduardo Paolozzi. © Will Scott

Highlights include several examples of the kind of idiosyncratic design that can be found on London’s tube network, such as platform tiling by artists like Eduardo Paolozzi (above) and Hans Unger (below).

The guide also focuses on several examples of beautiful station design by architects Charles Holden (below), Felix James Lander (also below), Leslie Green and Sir Norman Foster.

Park Royal by Felix James Lander. © Will Scott
Arnos Grove by Charles Holden. © Will Scott
Blackhorse Road tilework by Hans Unger. © Will Scott

The London Underground map follows two previous editions that have examined the capital’s design history – with one on its Art Deco past, another focusing on its Brutalist architecture.

The London Underground Architecture & Design Map (£9) is available now from bluecrowmedia.com

CR Recommends

What's the story?

The Storytelling issue, Oct/Nov 2017, is out now.
We invited writers to respond to our cover image
this month: read their stories inside.
PLUS: Tom Gauld, Oliver Jeffers, Giphy & S-Town

Buy the issue

The Annual 2018

The Creative Review Annual is one of the most
respected and trusted awards for the creative
industry. We celebrate the best creative work from
the past year, those who create it and commission it.

Enter now

Jobs

View more

MOTION GRAPHICS DESIGNER

London - £35,000 - £40,000

CREATIVE INTERIOR DESIGNER

Birmingham - Salary £30-£35k

CREATIVE RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT

Leeds, West Yorkshire - £20,000 - 30,000

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London (Central) - Competitive

Make the most of CR