How the Underground has re-imagined some of its most famous posters

With an archive of posters going back some 110 years, many of the design classics produced for London Underground have gone on to be referenced in new works, as an exhibition at the London Transport Museum reveals

A new display of posters at the LTM will bring together examples linked by artistic influence and show how the Underground’s communications has often played upon – and made reference to – its own vast visual history.

For example, the ‘planet’ and LU roundel that featured in Man Ray’s famous ‘London Transport’ poster from 1938 went on to be adopted by Trickett & Webb in a 1999 work advocating ‘Simply Fashion by tube and bus’.

And last year, a series of four posters created illustrator Virginie Morgand, made reference to a 1924 poster, ‘Brightest London and Home by Underground’, by Horace Taylor.

The scope for referencing various themes and design elements across a range of work is played out across 21 examples from the museum’s archive of 5,000 posters.

Re-imagining Historic Posters is part of the London Transport Museum‘s Poster Parade temporary display and will be on show from January 27 until April 27. It is situated on the mezzanine of Level 1 of the museum. See ltmuseum.co.uk