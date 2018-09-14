The flags, created by local designers and artists including Alan Kitching, Morag Myerscough and NB Studio, will hang above Borough Market throughout this year’s London Design Festival

Long before the Tate Modern took over an abandoned power station building overlooking the River Thames at the turn of the millennium, Bankside had already established a reputation for itself as one of London’s most artistic districts.

Originally known as ‘Banksyde’ in the 16th century, the area’s location outside of the walls of the City of London lent itself well to the many theatres, brothels, gambling dens and taverns that set up shop there.

