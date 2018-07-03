London’s disappearing signage transformed into typefaces

Some of Soho’s more quirky street signs have been preserved for posterity, in a set of seven typefaces designed to raise money for homeless charity The House of St Barnabas

Charity typeface

Street names, painted signs and the remnants of typographic tiles have all found a new purpose as digital fonts, thanks to creative team Lost & Foundry – which brings together creative directors Simon Warden, Jason Smith and Grant Parker. The trio set out to capture some of the more unconventional examples of type in London, turning them into a collection of seven complete typefaces that will help support the charity’s work with homeless people.

