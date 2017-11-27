Do long copy ads still work?

Print and poster campaigns featuring long copy, such as this recent work for Smart EnergyGB, are still revered by many in the ad industry. But do they work for actual punters?

Smart EnergyGB, a UK initiative that aims to get all households using energy smart meters, recently released a new press and outdoor ad campaign that features words. A lot of words.

The text takes the reader on a slightly whimsical journey that reminisces about popular technologies gone by (the microwave, the TV, and the, um, submersible heating element), remarking on how we took a while to warm to them, but then they changed our lives. This analogy is then applied to our current relationship with smart meters.

The ads are elegantly art directed, and the texts work, just about. But, before I even read them, my first thought was ‘ah, certain ad creatives are going to love these’.

For classic long copy print ads still hold a special place in the industry. They are the go-to reference for the days when print was king, before digital came in, introducing silly buzzwords like ‘programmatic’, and apparently turning everything to mush.

Many great ads have been created in the long copy format, particularly by the agency behind these – AMV BBDO. But does this slow, thoughtful genre still resonate in the real world, where we’re constantly assailed with information?

‘Yes’ is of course the answer, but the copy has to work much harder than ever before. The text needs to hook you in quick and then keep you dangling. Tate’s advertising over the past decade is a good example. It seems incongruous that an institution so linked to visuals should turn to words in its ads, but this is just why they have worked.

Another favourite of recent times was M&C Saatchi’s campaign for Dixons. Here the copy works hand in hand with the art direction to create an ad which might feature a lot of text but has an easily absorbed message (one which might be better applied to Amazon nowadays).

The danger comes when brands use long copy solely to deliver a long corporate message, as these ads for Apple did. Less will always be more in these instances (as Nick Asbury points out here).

The Smart EnergyGB ads fall foul of another peril in the use of long copy: that audiences may just ignore it. With smart phones and social media we may read more than ever these days, but in turn we have less time for brands asking us to dally awhile with their whimsical wordplay.

These ads may look elegant, and they might be brave in their disregard for logos and branding, but I fear they will ultimately fall foul of that most modern of phenomena: Too Long Didn’t Read.

Smart EnergyGB Credits:

Agency: AMV BBDO

Creative Director: Paul Brazier

Copywriters: Clark Edwards and Andre Hull

Art Directors: Nadja Lossgott, Mario Kerkstra