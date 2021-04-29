The power of long-term thinking

Successful brands need more than just an end line to capture audiences’ attention today. Here, Stephen Hancock, ECD at TBWA\Media Arts Lab in London, explains how establishing a platform for a brand allows for more creative freedom

By

What constitutes a campaign? Is it defined by the length of time it runs, the number of assets, the comms plan? Or simply that it’s referred to by the client and the agency as a campaign?

And how should we define the metrics of what the success of a campaign looks like? Short-term sales increases, a rise in brand affinity, the impossible-to-measure and easy-to-fluff ‘cultural impact’, or the accelerated numbers of impressions (always a dubious one)?

As the traditional components for what makes up a campaign have been broken down, the conventional formula (a 30-second film, etc) has shifted to anything that works. The right work, aimed at the right people, at the right time, in the right place. More sniper than scattergun.

There’s an immediacy to campaigns, but they can also feel sporadic, random and ephemeral. They normally take flight for a few weeks and then disappear – landing a tactical point, before the brand moves on. All that great strategic thinking, creative investment and clever media comes and goes. Blink and you often miss it.

This is where building a longer term brand platform works. Campaigns come and go, platforms stay the distance.

Top and above: From the Behind the Mac series for Apple

More from CR

Does Design Twitter need a code of ethics?

Snarky comments do little to help the creative industry, but can Twitter be salvaged as a place for useful design discourse? Nicole Phillips and Craig Oldham discuss how to deal with negativity, and whether design Twitter needs a dose of online etiquette

Navigating a career as a self-taught creative

Photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez and designer Jordi Ng both forged a career without a formal arts education. They reflect on how they learned their craft, coping with insecurity and what taking an alternative route has brought to their practice

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

How I Got Here: Hillary Coe, AKQA

Designer, drag racer and analogue astronaut Hillary Coe has joined AKQA as principal of experience, following a position as director of design at SpaceX. She talks to us about creating roles for herself that didn’t exist and embedding adventure into her life and work

Inside the VFX boom

The VFX artists behind Disney’s award-winning film The One and Only Ivan talk about tapping into their secret inner thespian and why VFX is in the midst of a golden period

Making sense of the NFT gold rush

NFTs have been all over the news, spreading a mix of confusion and excitement in equal measure. Here, James Britton, group managing director at Stink Studios, explores what opportunities they might open up for artists and designers

How design is bringing new places to life

The past year has created a new emphasis on our surroundings, leading to an acute awareness of whether areas really serve their communities. We explore how place branding and marketing have been adjusted to reflect this

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham