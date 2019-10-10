Lost Souls of Saturn reimagines the album format

DJ Seth Troxler has teamed up with designer Tom Hingston and creative technologist Andrew Melchior to release music and visuals through the use of AR and physical objects. We talk to Melchior and Hingston about creating a new experience for Troxler’s fans

Seth Troxler has built a cult following among house and techno fans. He has launched four record labels, headlined at dance clubs and festivals around the world and topped Resident Advisor’s list of the world’s best DJs.

His latest project, Lost Souls of Saturn, is his most experimental yet. Working in collaboration with friend and sound engineer Phil Moffa, Troxler has created a self-titled album inspired by space, sci-fi, mysticism and philosophy – from NASA research to the work of author Philip K Dick.

The pair have also collaborated with a diverse team of creatives to bring their music to life through events, art installations and interactive digital content. An audio visual installation created with video artist Koolik and production design team ATO designs premiered at Art Basel in June, before arriving at the Saatchi Gallery in London. Alongside this, Troxler and Moffa have worked with designer Tom Hingston and creative technologist Andrew Melchior to explore how their music can be experienced through AR.