Louis Vuitton has covered Harrods in polka dots

The fashion house has taken over the front of the London department store to mark its Yayoi Kusama collaboration

By

Giant flowers and pumpkins are currently covering the façade of Harrods, painting its stonework in the polka dots that have become Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s trademark. It’s all to launch Louis Vuitton’s new Kusama collection – a decade after the brand’s first collaboration with the artist – which spans bags, shoes, accessories and fragrances, all with a Kusama twist.

According to a press release, it’s the first time the nearly 200-year-old department store has lent its frontage out, allowing the fashion house to project imagery across the length of its building, as well as take over all 27 windows at street level.

As well as the building-size artwork – which was led by brand experience agency Energy and tech company Pixel Artworks, with media planning and buying by Publicis Media Luxe – an imposing 50-foot statue of the artist stands outside Harrods, clutching her LV bag and ‘painting’ dots.

The Kusama takeover will remain in place until February 13, and be accompanied with similarly large-scale ads including a full wrap of the Financial Times. Louis Vuitton has also organised impressive campaigns elsewhere in the world, with an animatronic statue of the artist appearing in the window of its main New York store, and a huge balloon version of Kusama added to the top of its Paris flagship.

louisvuitton.com

