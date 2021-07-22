Loulou João on creating a safe space in 3D

The animator, illustrator and visual artist speaks to CR about how her work has helped find her identity and why representation in what she does is key

By

Looking through the portfolio of Belgium-based animator and illustrator Loulou João is like stepping into a kaleidoscopic candyland, chock-full of marshmallow-like environments, squishy smiling characters and punchy colours that fizz on the screen.

“These candy-coated and plastic-fantastic environments create a safe space and they help people let their guard down,” João tells CR. “Through that I hope it allows people to be more open-minded about the messages and topics I’m trying to bring in.”

All images and animations: Loulou João

