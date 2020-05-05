The Lowdown: CR in conversation with Hermeti Balarin, ECD of Mother

Hermeti Balarin, ECD at Mother London, will be in conversation with Eliza Williams, editor of Creative Review, in a live broadcast on Wednesday May 13: register to take part now

In a live conversation with CR editor Eliza Williams, Hermeti Balarin will discuss how brands can remain nimble in a crisis, and react with confidence and originality.

The duo will talk about the varied roles that advertising agencies can play in helping brands through our rapidly changing times, and will also examine how the coronavirus outbreak may effect brands and agencies over the coming months.

Balarin and Williams will be talking live on Wednesday, May 13 at 11am. We’d love you to join the conversation and contribute questions. To be part of it, please sign up here.

This conversation is part of Lowdown, a series of regular broadcasts from Xeim on how marketers, agencies and brands can help address the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. More info is here