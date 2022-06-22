Photo of the LTA's tennis campaign flyposters

The LTA’s new campaign puts a flashy spin on tennis

The Lawn Tennis Association’s summer campaign upends the classic image of British tennis as it goes in search of new audiences

By

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the governing body of British tennis, enlisted The&Partnership to work on its new summer campaign #YourCourtYourRules, which is the third instalment in its ongoing Play Your Way brand platform.

The campaign seeks to put a more welcoming spin on a sport that’s famously traditional in Britain, thanks in particular to its headline Grand Slam tournament Wimbledon, with its royal attendees and the strict dress code that competitors must adhere to.

Given the usual emphasis on history, legacy and tradition, the LTA’s campaign pulls a complete 180 on what many expect of British tennis.

The intentionally mismatched lettering and acid hues might feel overwrought to some, however it’s interesting to see a fun, new direction from an association founded over 130 years ago.

The campaign launched on the court cover – the first time a court cover has been used as an ad space – at the cinch Championships, known to most as Queen’s Club, which is held in the run up to Wimbledon each year.

 

It’s then rolling out across OOH and digital channels, including the campaign film centrepiece directed by Joe Wilson, which brings together the old and the new in the footage, and TikTok activity from content creators Tom Malone Jr, Lia Lewis, Hana Martin and Addis Miller.

The campaign follows in the footsteps of The Hundred, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s newest cricket tournament geared towards younger audiences, as well as brand campaigns from the likes of New Balance and Nike that trade perfectionism for an anything-goes attitude to sport.

LTA campaign graphic that reads 'Your Court Your Rules' surrounding a photo of a person throwing a tennis ball in the air
LTA campaign graphic that reads 'Your Court Your Rules' surrounding a photo of a person with green hair hitting a tennis ball
LTA campaign graphic that reads 'Your Court Your Rules' surrounding a photo of a person sat on a large tennis ball

theandpartnership.com

