Lucozade rewrites Three Lions for Womenâ€™s World Cup

The spoken word campaign by Grey London looks to put the spotlight on the star players from England’s Lionesses squad, and the flourishing women’s game more generally

The excitement around women’s football is reaching fever pitch ahead of the World Cup this June, with more and more big brands and broadcasters clearly wanting a piece of the action.

Earlier this month the BBC released a film to promote its coverage of the upcoming tournament, featuring a reworked version of Fort Minor track Remember The Name with vocals from up-and-coming South London rapper Ms Banks.

For its World Cup campaign, Lucozade Sport decided to reimagine England’s most famous football song Three Lions – but with a Lionesses twist.

Created by Grey London, the spoken word spot puts footage of budding young footballers and the Lionesses squad in action alongside powerful new lyrics like ‘So many jokes, so many sneers / And all those… ‘well done girls’ / Wear you down, through the years’.

References to Gary Lineker, Nobby Stiles and Bobby Moore in David Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s original version have been swapped for star women players like Steph Houghton, Jade Moore and Jordan Nobbs (better known as Nobbsy).

The campaign is also part of a broader push by Lucozade to get more women into football; the brand is giving away 90,000 minutes of free pitch time at Powerleague and Goals football centres across the country.

Credits:

Agency: Grey London

Creative directors: Sam Daly and Rob Greaves

Copywriter: Matt Tassel

Art director: Marc Owens

Director: Jack Driscoll

Production company: Academy Film