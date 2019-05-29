Lucozade rewrites Three Lions for Womenâ€™s World Cup

The spoken word campaign by Grey London looks to put the spotlight on the star players from Englandâ€™s Lionesses squad, and the flourishing womenâ€™s game more generally

The excitement around womenâ€™s football is reaching fever pitch ahead of the World Cup this June, with more and more big brands and broadcasters clearly wanting a piece of the action.

Earlier this month the BBC released a film to promote its coverage of the upcoming tournament, featuring a reworked version of Fort Minor track Remember The Name with vocals from up-and-coming South London rapper Ms Banks.

For its World Cup campaign, Lucozade Sport decided to reimagine Englandâ€™s most famous football song Three Lions â€“ but with a Lionesses twist.

Created by Grey London, the spoken word spot puts footage of budding young footballers and the Lionesses squad in action alongside powerful new lyrics like â€˜So many jokes, so many sneers / And all thoseâ€¦ â€˜well done girlsâ€™ / Wear you down, through the yearsâ€™.

References to Gary Lineker, Nobby Stiles and Bobby Moore in David Baddiel and Frank Skinnerâ€™s original version have been swapped for star women players like Steph Houghton, Jade Moore and Jordan Nobbs (better known as Nobbsy).

The campaign is also part of a broader push by Lucozade to get more women into football; the brand is giving away 90,000 minutes of free pitch time at Powerleague and Goals football centres across the country.

Credits:

Agency: Grey London

Creative directors: Sam Daly and Rob Greaves

Copywriter: Matt Tassel

Art director: Marc Owens

Director: Jack Driscoll

Production company:Â Academy Film