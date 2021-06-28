Lydia Pang is done with side hustles

After roles at Refinery29 and Nike, creative director Lydia Pang took a bet on herself and co-founded her own studio. She talks to us about her journey, the decision to leave the world’s most famous brand and her passion for ethical storytelling

By

“My whole family are very colourful and so I was very lucky to be brought up in that energy,” says creative director Lydia Pang. “Use your creativity first, find something that you care deeply about and one day someone will pay you to do it was kind of the mantra.”

Far from the offices of Nike, Refinery29 and M&C Saatchi, where she has established her career as a creative, Pang grew up in rural Wales. She was surrounded by creativity, her dad an artist, her mother a photographer and gallery owner, and her sister an author, doctor and neurodiversity activist. “Wales really has a feral nature to it. It’s not refined, it’s not chic, and I kind of love that. It just doesn’t give a fuck.” Although it wasn’t a particularly diverse area of the country (Pang is half-Chinese), it seemed to mirror the spirit of her Hakka heritage – a nomadic people in China who live on the fringes. “It’s like, ‘we’ll survive wherever, we’ll figure it out’ and that kind of spirit, interestingly, I felt sat hand in hand with Wales when I was growing up.”

Pang was always interested in storytelling, images, fashion and brands, but was “never ‘good’ at anything”. However, she was a grafter, traipsing around the country on a Megabus and squeezing in internships everywhere from newspapers to a modelling agency to PR firm Karla Otto.

Inspired by John Berger’s Ways of Seeing, she became fascinated by the frameworks around imagery and ended up studying history of art at the Courtauld. “For the first couple of years of my degree, I tried to wear multiple personalities and masquerade as different types of people. I wanted to feel fancy like all these girls that have drivers. I wanted to feel really knowledgeable and I took classes in the classics and Renaissance and manuscripts.” In reality, she felt out of her depth, however she realised her strength when the subject of brands came up on her course.

Lydia Pang new studio Morning
Top: Lydia Pang’s zine Eat Bitter, designed by Roo Williams, featuring photography by Louise Hagger. Above: Morning, a new studio founded by Pang and Sam Jackson

More from CR

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Behind the punchy covers of SZ Magazin

The weekly German newspaper supplement has a track record of publishing abstract and playful images. We talk to Thomas Kartsolis and Birthe Steinbeck from the art direction team about risk, deadlines and the joy of analogue tricks

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

The Annual 2021: Trends and observations

Last year was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we also saw a number of other trends and developments emerge in the commercial creative industries. Here, we examine what they might suggest for the future

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham