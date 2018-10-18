WeTransfer’s video series Work In Progress celebrates the “wonderful way creative minds work”. The third episode features Swedish musician Lykke Li taking a wistful look at her younger years and where she finds inspiration

Work In Progress from WeTransfer is a new video series which hopes to tap into “what creativity looks like, sounds like, and feels like”. Each episode features different artists who let the viewers in on the inner workings of their creativity.

The videos focus on the emotional and abstract aspects of making, rather than on the technical. Episode one features ‘artistic soulmates’ Bjork and Jesse Kanda discussing the nature of their collaborative relationship, while the second film in the series celebrates the creative energy that unites hip-hop collective 88rising.

In this third film, Swedish singer, songwriter and model Lykke Li discusses with disarming frankness her childhood, the death of her mother, having a child, and transforming these different experiences and emotions into music. The video, like the rest in the series, is a montage of choppy footage, evocative music and a first-person narration.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk