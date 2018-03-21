Made By Many’s Tim Malbon on SXSW 2018

This year’s SXSW Interactive Festival contained plenty of talk about Blockchain and Fake News. But as well as imagining how our future world may look, Made By Many’s Tim Malbon also discovered a profound story of how digital technology is already changing lives.

I’ve just got back from SXSW in Austin TX where I attended the Interactive Festival. In the last decade, I’ve been nine times. Last year I didn’t and consequently I experienced a MASSIVE FOMO ATTACK and had to be hospitalised. That might sound a bit dramatic, but as I found out this year, I was right to have such an overwhelming reaction. I can report that SXSW 2018, for me, was definitely worth attending.

Why? The official reason is because Made by Many’s clients pay us to help them to be innovative and to become digital. To do that effectively depends more and more on understanding digital culture, technology and partnerships.

So, why is SXSW so important? The festival does a great job of bringing all of the above mentioned elements together, in one place – it’s a gathering of experts, entrepreneurs, and companies who meet up to demo and discuss the future.

