Made Thought design world’s first Plastic Free Aisle for Dutch supermarket

The world’s first Plastic Free Aisle has opened in the Amsterdam branch of Ekoplaza in a collaboration between the Dutch store, campaign group A Plastic Planet and London studio, Made Thought

By

Shoppers in the Amsterdam store can choose from over 700 different goods packaged without any plastic, with each product bearing a new Plastic Free mark. The aisle and mark, complete with bags, posters and a wide range of environmental graphics, have been designed by the London-based studio, Made Thought.

