magCulture celebrates indie mags in live London event

magCulture is holding its annual London conference in person again this year, at Conway Hall on November 4

There are an array of great speakers lined up for the event, from Guardian creative director Alex Breuer and Modern Matter creative director Olu Michael Odukoyato to Thiiird’s editor-in-chief Rhona Ezuma and Kinfolk’s editor Harriet Fitch Little.

It’s been a tough period for magazines during the pandemic, but magCulture has flown the flag for independent titles throughout via Instagram interviews with mag creators, blog posts and promotional events in its London store, so it’s great to see it also return with a major live event again.

The day is created around magCulture’s mantra ‘We love Magazines!’ and will address all aspects of what it takes to put together a mag, including art direction, editorial design, photography, illustration and typography.

“After a year-and-a-half away from live events we’re excited to be returning to our Conway Hall home for a celebratory day focused on the independent magazine,” says magCulture founder Jeremy Leslie. “From 80s innovator Terry Jones (i-D) to today’s big successes (Kinfolk, MacGuffin) and the latest generation of new magazines, we’ll hear what powers the evergreen desire to create, publish, sell and read printed magazines.”

magCulture live will take place at Conway Hall in London on November 4. Livestream tickets for the afternoon sessions are also available. For more info on the speakers and to book tickets, visit magculture.com