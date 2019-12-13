Richard Turley, Veronica Ditting and Alice Bowsher, amongst others, have all contributed to MagCulture’s set of Christmas cards, donating their time so that the sales can go straight to homeless charity Shelter from the Storm

By Alice Bowsher

CR readers looking for an alternative to the usual grinning snowmen and plump robins can take heart in MagCulture’s take on the festive season. Designer Richard Turley and photographer Sophie Hur have gone straight for the heartstrings, with an image of a couple embracing, while illustrator Nina Carter has designed something cosy, but unconventional.

Lovers of minimalism will appreciate the typographic snow created by The Gentlewoman creative director Veronica Ditting, as well Tony Brook and Jonathan Nielsen’s stacked roof Christmas tree. Illustrator Alice Bowsher has borrowed straight from MagCulture’s London shop, taking its distinctive black-and-white floor as the backdrop for her piece.

By Richard Turley and Sophie Hur

By Tony Brook and Jonathan Nielsen

By Veronica Ditting

By Nina Carter

The cards cost £12, with every penny going back to Shelter from the Storm which offers free emergency night shelter to homeless people in London.

Buy the cards at magculture.com; stfs.org.uk