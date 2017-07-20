Magnum Photography Awards 2017 – CR’s pick of the winning work
Winners of the 2nd annual Magnum Photography Awards have been announced, with winning work including a series that explores the decadence of life in Dubai and another that documents street protests in South Korea
Forty-one photographers have been recognised for their outstanding work in the Magnum Photography Awards 2017. The winning work represents a spectrum, from gritty photojournalism to conceptual art photography, all selected by a jury of consisting of Magnum members, curators and industry experts from organsations like NatGeo and Aperture. Here are some of our favourites from the winning work;
Losing Face by Argus Paul Estabrook – Street Series Winner
In October 2016 Park Geun-hye the then president of South Korea was involved in a scandal; she was accused of letting an old friend, the daughter of a religious group leader, get involved in state affairs. This was followed protests across the country, demanding a government free from nepotism and corruption. This dynamic series of images shot by Argus Paul Estabrook captures the chaos and emotion at the demonstrations.
Bread and Circuses by Nick Hannes – Documentary Series Winner
Much has been said about the luxurious lifestyles of Dubai’s rich and famous. Nick Hannes asks whether the city’s rapid development into an ultra metropolis is a ‘success story or a megalomania?’. In this revealing series titled ‘Bread and Circuses’ he documents leisure and consumerism in Dubai.
Jin – Jiyan – Azadi: Women, Life, Freedom by Sonja Hamad – Jurors’ Pick
“In “Jin–Jiyan–Azadi: Women, Life, Freedom,” Sonja Hamad has traveled to Syria and Northern Iraq, producing a compelling document of the lives of Kurdish women freedom fighters. Combining portraits with details of the landscape within which the women live, train, and fight, Hamad’s project is an evocative portrayal of this one particular thread within the larger, complex story of the fight against the Islamic State.” – Lesley Martin, Creative Director, Aperture Foundation.
Fun Bath by MD Tanveer Rohan – Jurors’ Pick
“I have chosen this picture simply because it is so full of joy and structured in a way that emphasises the enjoyment of all those concerned. It is a very obvious moment but it is enhanced by the postures of the two boys leaping in the top left hand corner of the image, further emphasised by the glee shown on the face of the figure in the bottom centre of the picture. All in all, everything seems to harmonise. This photograph uplifts me.” – David Hurn, Magnum Photographer
Choral by Hakim Boulouiz – Street Single Image Winner
Kasia by Artur Zdra – Portrait Single Image Winner
This image was created for a fundraising campaign for a children’s’ cancer foundation. It features cancer survivor Kasia who lost her leg to cancer.
