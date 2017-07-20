Winners of the 2nd annual Magnum Photography Awards have been announced, with winning work including a series that explores the decadence of life in Dubai and another that documents street protests in South Korea

Forty-one photographers have been recognised for their outstanding work in the Magnum Photography Awards 2017. The winning work represents a spectrum, from gritty photojournalism to conceptual art photography, all selected by a jury of consisting of Magnum members, curators and industry experts from organsations like NatGeo and Aperture. Here are some of our favourites from the winning work;

Losing Face by Argus Paul Estabrook – Street Series Winner

In October 2016 Park Geun-hye the then president of South Korea was involved in a scandal; she was accused of letting an old friend, the daughter of a religious group leader, get involved in state affairs. This was followed protests across the country, demanding a government free from nepotism and corruption. This dynamic series of images shot by Argus Paul Estabrook captures the chaos and emotion at the demonstrations.

arguspaul.com

Bread and Circuses by Nick Hannes – Documentary Series Winner

Much has been said about the luxurious lifestyles of Dubai’s rich and famous. Nick Hannes asks whether the city’s rapid development into an ultra metropolis is a ‘success story or a megalomania?’. In this revealing series titled ‘Bread and Circuses’ he documents leisure and consumerism in Dubai.

Chillout Ice Lounge, Dubai, January 2016. Saudi tourists having a hot chocolate at the Chillout Ice Lounge, the first ice lounge in the Middle East. Complete with ice sculptures, ice seating and tables, all at a subzero temperature. © Nick Hannes.

nickhannes.be

Jin – Jiyan – Azadi: Women, Life, Freedom by Sonja Hamad – Jurors’ Pick

“In “Jin–Jiyan–Azadi: Women, Life, Freedom,” Sonja Hamad has traveled to Syria and Northern Iraq, producing a compelling document of the lives of Kurdish women freedom fighters. Combining portraits with details of the landscape within which the women live, train, and fight, Hamad’s project is an evocative portrayal of this one particular thread within the larger, complex story of the fight against the Islamic State.” – Lesley Martin, Creative Director, Aperture Foundation.

Target. Hasaka, Syria. Less than 500 meters away from the shelters of the female fighters at the first front of Al-Hasakah, one passes a picture of Hafiz al-Assad—the father of the ruling dictator Bashar al-Assad. He presents himself in a heroic gesture that is currently perforated by bullet holes. © Sonja Hamad. Juror’s Pick, Magnum Photography Awards 2017.

sonjahamad.com

Fun Bath by MD Tanveer Rohan – Jurors’ Pick

“I have chosen this picture simply because it is so full of joy and structured in a way that emphasises the enjoyment of all those concerned. It is a very obvious moment but it is enhanced by the postures of the two boys leaping in the top left hand corner of the image, further emphasised by the glee shown on the face of the figure in the bottom centre of the picture. All in all, everything seems to harmonise. This photograph uplifts me.” – David Hurn, Magnum Photographer

A group of children enjoying a bath during the summer. Under a bridge in Dhaka, Bangladesh. © MD Tanveer Rohan

Choral by Hakim Boulouiz – Street Single Image Winner

Santa Cruz de Tenerife. © Hakim Boulouiz

Kasia by Artur Zdra – Portrait Single Image Winner

This image was created for a fundraising campaign for a children’s’ cancer foundation. It features cancer survivor Kasia who lost her leg to cancer.

Kasia. © Artur Zdral

View all the winning work here.