Magnum Photos: 7 Decades of Advertising

As part of its 70th birthday celebrations, an exhibition at Mother explores the historical relationship Magnum photographers have had with advertising

Bon Marché/Louis Vuitton ad by Martin Parr, 2015, © Martin Parr/Magnum Photos

Magnum Photos and G.F Smith Photographic have collaborated to explore Magnum’s long history with the advertising industry, featuring notable archival and contemporary examples of Magnum’s work in this area over the last 70 years.

PepsiCo, Inc. annual report, cover. 1974 by Burt Glinn © Burt Glinn/Magnum Photos

The exhibition, at the Downstairs at Mother gallery within the Mother ad agency in London, will feature selected ads by Magnum photographers reprinted on corresponding historical papers from G.F Smith.

The show highlights the introduction of colour to the agency and the contentious relationship this work experienced in Magnum’s early days.

7 Decades of Advertising. Magnum at DAM is on until May 20 at Mother, Biscuit Building, 10 Redchurch Street London E2. From May 18th to 19th it is open to the public. Access by appointment only at other times. For appointments, email london@magnumphotos.com.

