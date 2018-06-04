Magnum’s latest Square Prints sale focuses on freedom

For the next five days only, Magnum Photos is holding another of its Square Print sales, where it sells a series of postcard-sized prints for $100 each. The sale this time is on the theme of freedom

Magnum’s latest Square Print sale draws on the 50th anniversary of 1968, and the seismic societal and political shifts – all in the name of freedom – that took place globally that year.

The set of photographs included in the sale draw on this notion of freedom but allow for a wide interpretation of the theme, from iconic images of political protest from Robert Capa, Stuart Franklin and Bruce Davidson to deeply personal images that symbolise creative freedom.

