Magnum’s latest Square Prints sale focuses on freedom
For the next five days only, Magnum Photos is holding another of its Square Print sales, where it sells a series of postcard-sized prints for $100 each. The sale this time is on the theme of freedom
Magnum’s latest Square Print sale draws on the 50th anniversary of 1968, and the seismic societal and political shifts – all in the name of freedom – that took place globally that year.
The set of photographs included in the sale draw on this notion of freedom but allow for a wide interpretation of the theme, from iconic images of political protest from Robert Capa, Stuart Franklin and Bruce Davidson to deeply personal images that symbolise creative freedom.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.