Magpie Studio designs new branding for cocktail bar Seed Library

The visual identity for the cocktail bar in Shoreditch, east London, uses patterns inspired by scientific and mathematical diagrams

By

Magpie Studio has created the branding for cocktail bar Seed Library, creating a visual identity to match the ‘lo-fi analogue’ vision for the bar.

Seed Library, which is based in the basement of One Hundred Shoreditch (Formerly Ace Hotel), is run by Ryan Chetiawardana — better known as Mr Lyan — who Magpie says is “often referred to as the world’s best bartender”. His first bar, White Lyan, opened in London in 2013 and explored sustainability and waste-reduction through using no perishables, fruit or ice. He then went on to launch a series of bars around London, as well as in Washington DC and Amsterdam, including Super Lyan, Dandelyan, Cub, Lyaness, and Silver Lyan.

Magpie has previously worked with Chetiawardana on projects including the identity for Dandelyan and Super Lyan, which scooped the agency a D&AD Pencil in 2020. The studio worked closely with Mr Lyan and hospitality company Lore Group on the Seed Library project, starting work in September 2021, with the bar opening in late February this year.

The brief around the design for Seed Library from Chetiawardana was that the space should feel “stripped back, clean and bold but slightly fucked up”, according to Ben Christie, Magpie Studio creative director. It was also important to avoid anything too literal, such as references to the seeds or library the name suggests.

Magpie Studio, Seed Library logo
Seed Library logo

Magpie initially ran some ‘scoping sessions’ with the Lore Group team to solidify their ideas for the design, putting together visual references on the studio walls to help them drill down into their ideas of what the identity should look like. Alex Lawrence, Mr Lyan brand director, says that Magpie’s visual identity needed to “translate Ryan’s vision into something tangible and beautiful” and “help define the ethos” of the space. Warmth and contrast play a vital and “spectacular” role, Lawrence adds.

The branding uses patterns inspired by scientific and mathematical diagrams, referencing the process used by the Seed Library team to explore ‘alternative flavour sources’. “When researching patterns in nature, we found a lot of great stuff from vintage science manuals and were interested in the way these incredibly technically complex and ordered diagrams also felt beautiful and organic,” says Christie. “But the bold colour and movement helps everything pop, which is also important – ultimately it’s about creating something that’s striking and intriguing.”

The small copy that intertwines the patterns is an excerpt from a section about black holes found in Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, a nod to Chetiawardana’s scientific background. The wordmark uses the typeface Ambit by CoType, a modern take on classic sans serif fonts. “It felt fitting with the modernisation of the patterns, it felt like it had just enough character,” says Christie. The vibrant orange colour palette was chosen to amplify the warmth of the interiors while also feeling fresh and modern, and standing out in the low lighting. The interiors for Seed Library were designed by architect, designer and Lore Group creative director Jacu Strauss.

Christie says that over the years, the Magpie team has “got to know how to translate what’s in Ryan’s head, however abstract and eclectic that might be! It’s definitely the most abstract work we’ve done with him but it’s been fun and really liberating — we’ve netted out on ‘biomechanics meets rave poster’!”

Magpie Studio, Seed Library logo animation
Magpie Studio, Seed Library logo animation

magpie-studio.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Compression–Cradle–Lucy-McRae

Imagining our future bodies

How will new ways of designing our bodies and our health, including gene editing, affect our future selves? Lucy McRae explores these concepts in her art, presenting radical sci-fi ideas that are rooted in science fact

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham