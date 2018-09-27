Freddie gets a facelift in Collins’ Mailchimp rebrand

San Francisco studio Collins’ rebrand for Mailchimp gives Freddie the winking chimp a slick new look, and swaps the script-style logo for a quirky sans serif

The new visual identity adopts Cavendish Yellow – according to Mailchimp the shade of “sunshine and optimism” – as its main colour, alongside a supporting palette of food themed hues that ranges from the bright pink Dragonfruit, to the lilac Radish. Cooper Light, which dates back to the 1920s, will now be used in all communication, apparently chosen for its sincere and trustworthy personality.

As well as dropping the capital C from its name, the company has replaced its hand-drawn word mark – last updated by Jessica Hische in 2013 – opting for a set of chunky sans serif letters created by Collins.

