Maisie Cousins – grass, peonie, bum at Photo London

Maisie Cousins explores the visual politics of female beauty in her debut solo exhibition at TJ Boulting

By

Grass, Peonie, Bum is the culmination of several years’ work exploring the complex and contradictory codes of representation that surround female beauty. Sensuality, indulgence and body image are all investigated through a series of photographic and video works. To heighten the sensory experience of the work, Cousins also experimented with smell, crafting a sweet and sickly scent in collaboration with celebrity perfumer Azzi Glasser.

Cousins started out by sharing her work online aged fifteen. Quickly building a loyal following on Instagram and Tumblr, she used this feedback and support to evolve her practise. In the last year she has exhibited at Tate Britain, KK Outlet and is now represented by London gallery TJ Boulting. She has made a name for herself creating unique, hedonistic and performative work that puts the human experience at its centre.

Video installation from grass, peonie, bum by Maisie Cousins
Video installation from grass, peonie, bum by Maisie Cousins

There is no tidy way to explore female sexuality. The work is a protest and revolt against decades of repression, flower metaphors and misogynistic beauty ideals. Cousins’s work is challenging, disorientating and confrontational. She explores the messy truth with humour and honesty. Images of snails crawling across boobs, exposing bum hair on bodies drenched in sweat and even reworking the archetypal flower vagina image by dousing it in red fluid. It’s difficult work, but that is what makes it so exciting. It disrupts the viewer’s obsession with order and challenges traditional codes of aesthetics.

Video installation from grass, peonie, bum by Maisie Cousins
Video installation from grass, peonie, bum by Maisie Cousins

In this exhibition, Cousins invites the viewer leave their inhibitions at the door and indulge in their own curiosities.

This exhibition is in collaboration with Photo London and opens on Tuesday 16th May. Maisie’s work will also be exhibited in TJ Boulting’s booth in the Discovery section at Somerset House along with Juno Calypso.

@maisiecousins; maisiecousins.com

tjboulting.com

@gemfletcher; gemfletcher.com

You may also like

More from CR

The Odd Couple: Hipgnosis, Pink Floyd and beyond

On the eve of the Pink Floyd exhibition at the V&A, we revisit our 2013 interview with Hipgnosis studio co-founder Aubrey Powell where he discusses his creative partnership with the late Storm Thorgerson and their revolutionary sleeve design

Hipgnosis 10cc Deceptive Bends

How to design a record cover in 1977

Published this month is a new book documenting the design work of Hipgnosis, the studio behind iconic album covers for Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Peter Gabriel, The Police, Paul McCartney, AC/DC and many more. The book features contemporary reflections by Aubrey Powell on the 373 covers produced by the studio, as well as this archive text, from 1977, in which the late Storm Thorgerson explains the creation of 10cc’s album Deceptive Bends.

Jobs

View more

Junior Designer

Consultants in Design

Graphic Designer

Avon & Somerset Constabulary

Make the most of CR