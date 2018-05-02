Making great work doesn’t have to hurt anyone

Dropbox design researcher Jennifer Brook is on a mission to understand how the best teams work – and to prove that if you want to make meaningful, inclusive work, your team’s culture has to embrace those things too

From three years living in a treehouse to helping Steve Jobs launch the iPad, Jennifer Brook has had an unconventional design career so far. Now at Dropbox, she is leading research into the best ways for creative teams to collaborate and make great work without anyone getting hurt in the process