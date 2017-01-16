Making a will can be daunting. The Co-op’s designers are trying to change that

Making a will can be a confusing process. Content Designer Joanne Schofield explains how the Co-op is trying to make things simpler and easier for its members using research and appropriate design

At the Co-Op, we’re building a new way for people to tell us what they want in their will.

The content design team is finding out why people come to a web page – what they came to find out, order, apply for – and giving them this information:

in a way they understand

through the most appropriate channel

at the time they need it

How and when we give users information is critical for our service.

Why we need to make wills easy to understand

A lot of people find wills intimidating because of the complex terminology used. When you make a will you’re asked to make decisions about your:

‘estate’ (the things you own when you die)

‘executors’ (the people who manage your will when you’ve died)

‘beneficiaries’ (the people or charities you want to leave things to)

When people set out to make a will, we’re asking them to learn new concepts and unfamiliar terminology. We then ask them to make important decisions based on what they understand of these concepts. We need to make this easy, so people can be certain they’re making the right decision.

How we started trying to make it easy

We started by breaking up definitions of complex concepts using short, simple sentences and paragraphs written in a clear way. We presented this content over a few web pages before showing a screen asking the user to fill in the related question.

We know users tend to read very little on the web – studies show only ‪16% of people read web pages word-for-word . We thought that by forcing users through these pages of information, it’s more likely that they’d take the time to read them, and therefore more likely that they’d be able to make an informed decision.

Initially it seemed to work. People commented on how straight-forward it seemed – it felt easy, not complex.

But, people were impatient

The further people got through the form, the less they were reading. They were scanning the pages, clicking through them quickly, and missing a lot of the information.

When they were asked a question, they skipped back and forth between screens to remind themselves of the concepts they needed to understand to answer. One person took pictures of the pages before moving on.

People were finding it time-consuming and frustrating.

And, we knew it was likely that this frustration would increase if users:

were in a busy environment

had short-term memory problems

had English as a second language

We realised we couldn’t truly rely on users reading, understanding and remembering the earlier information, even if we knew they would have passed through it.

We needed to rethink where and when we gave users information.

Make it easier, make it successful

By asking users to read information on one page and remember it later, we were increasing the mental and physical effort we were asking them to go through (called the ‘‪interaction cost’).

Having to go back to be reminded of information – finding the back button, clicking it, waiting for pages to load – also increases the interaction cost.

Research shows that usage goes down as the interaction cost goes up. So, to give our service a better chance of success, we needed to lower the effort involved to use it.

Give information at the point it’s needed

So we moved the information to the same page as the question – to the point the user needs to refer to it to make a decision.

In places, this made the pages long.

Page from Co-op wills site

So, we:

kept the sentence and paragraphs clear and succinct

broke up lists into bullet points

interspersed the content with logical subheadings

This makes the text easier to scan – users can jump to the section they need without having to travel to a separate section or memorise information.

We’ve reduced the effort required to use our service and reduced frustration.

We’re giving users what they need, when they need it.

Joanne Schofield is a Content Designer at Co-op, working in CoopDigital’s design team. This piece was originally published on the Co-op’s digital blogs