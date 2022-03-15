The ad campaign from the Mayor of London asks men to address their behaviour, in the hope of reducing male violence and misogyny

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has this week launched a new campaign that aims to tackle what he describes as an “epidemic of violence against women and girls, committed by men” in the UK capital.

Created pro-bono by Ogilvy UK, the campaign includes a poster campaign, social and a film, all of which address the ways that toxic male behaviour towards women can go unchecked. This is demonstrated most powerfully in the film, directed by Molly Burdett, which features a young woman being harassed by a passing male, who is eventually confronted by his friend.

The new campaign is the latest in a series of projects currently running in the city, including a Transport for London campaign addressing threatening behaviour on buses and trains, which put the emphasis on male responsibility. This marks a significant shift in approach from previous ad campaigns, which have typically put the onus on women to protect themselves.

“I want all of us to be challenging sexism and misogyny,” says Khan. “Whether it’s on the streets or online in a group chat, at home or in the pub, we all have a responsibility to raise our voices to help keep women and girls safe.

“Male violence against women and girls can start with words. If you see it happening, have a word with yourself, then your mates. It’s time we kick these rotten attitudes out of our city and society for good.”

Credits:

Agency: Ogilvy UK

CCO: Andre Laurentino

ECD: Jules Chalkley

Executive Creative & Strategy: Charlie Coney

Creative Directors: Nicola Wood, Andy Forrest

Production Company: Spindle

Director: Molly Burdett