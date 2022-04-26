Malibu launches trippy new ad campaign

Titled Welcome to Malibu, the campaign launches with a super-charged spot directed by Dave Meyers, who has created iconic music videos for the likes of Ariana Grande, Britney Spears and Harry Styles

The mainstream good vibes of Meyers’ music videos is carried into the spot for Malibu, which also features a video game feel throughout.

The spot opens as its central character enters a fictional hyper-real version of Malibu, where the sun always shines, there are cocktails on tap, and the fun never ends. Plus there’s also a horse made of coconuts named Coco.

The over-arching message of the ad, which is created by Wieden + Kennedy London, is that we should live in the summer mindset all year round. Oh if only, you might cry, but the ad does a good job of switching the brand’s slightly cheesy associations of coconut trees and sun loungers into something kitsch and fun.

“Like a perfect pop track or your cushiest velour sweatpants, Malibu is unashamedly mainstream and deliciously uncomplicated,” say Katy Edelsten and Rachel Clancy, W+K creatives.

The spot will be supported by an integrated campaign across online, digital, out of home and in-store, plus an extensive social campaign, including gifs, stickers and behind-the-scenes content.

Credits:

Agency: Wieden + Kennedy London

Creative Directors: Anna Arnell, Paddy Treacy, Tom Bender

Creatives: Katy Edelsten, Rachel Clancy, Aleks Atanasovski, Hannah Young

Executive Creative Director: Susan Hoffman

Production Company: Radical Media

Director: Dave Meyers