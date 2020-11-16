Malika Favre’s sexy Kama Sutra alphabet is now available in book form

The illustrator’s 26 saucy letters have been immortalised in print, thanks to a glossy hardback book from Counter-Print

Malike Favre first created her Kama Sutra alphabet as a personal project and exhibition in 2013. At the time, Favre – who’s no stranger to a saucy alphabet, having previously created the similarly cheeky Alphabunnies – described the images as “sexy, modern and daring without being vulgar or over the top”.

What began as eight letters was soon developed into a full alphabet made of intertwined human bodies, performing some remarkably acrobatic sex positions. The letters also appear in a series of saucy gifs, which introduces undulating movement that brings each position to life.

Counter-Print’s edition of the Kama Sutra brings Favre’s letters together with snippets of erotic writing, mostly created by women poets and dating back to ancient times.

The book itself is a lavish affair, housed in an embossed slipcase and featuring a gold-foiled cover. Plus there’s also a series of limited edition foiled prints available to buy alongside it.

Kama Sutra A-Z is published by Counter-Print, priced £45; counter-print.co.uk; malikafavre.com