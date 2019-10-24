The Barcelona-based artist is publishing an eye-catching new book that takes a closer look at her trademark blend of vector shapes, refined palettes, and inventive use of space

Malika Favre’s style is often described as ‘Pop Art meets Op Art’, however if anything her work feels more like a Rorschach Test. Bold shades and optical illusions are aplenty, but her ability to tease hidden surprises in her work often begs the close inspection you’d give an inkblot.

Over the years, the French artist has earned high profile clients in Vogue, Sephora and Penguin Books, thanks to her compelling art style. Colour is used sparingly but effectively, with Favre opting for complimentary shades rather than startling clashes. Her palettes serve to enhance rather than distract, while her razor-sharp vector shapes and clever use of negative space offer something new upon second glance.

Before going freelance in 2011, Favre worked in London at design agency Airside – during which time she created her first erotic letterforms, Alphabunnies, which she sees as a breakthrough moment in her creative practice. She’s since moved to Barcelona in search of “a better quality of life and more sunshine” and, now settled, it seems a fitting time to look back over her work to date.

Her new monograph explores the evolution of her personal work as well as her high profile commissioned projects for the likes of The New Yorker and National Geographic. For anyone who wants to see Favre’s work not just in a book but on their wall too, a limited run of screenprints will also be available.

Malika Favre is published by Counter-Print on October 24 for £30; counter-print.co.uk; malikafavre.com