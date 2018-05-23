What to do when your in-house creative team has more work than they can handle? Emma Sexton suggests ways in which in-house teams can deal with the pressure without getting overwhelmed

Being an in-house creative team has some big advantages but one of the main disadvantages can often be the demands from everybody within the business, who want you to do everything. You can end up with an overwhelmed and burnt-out creative team with deadlines starting to be missed, tarnishing your internal reputation.

So, what do you do? Hiring is often what you end up asking for, but what if you have been told there is no budget to increase the headcount? Or to watch your freelance spend? Well, you might just want to carry on reading – I have some solutions to help you.