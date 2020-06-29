The online showcase kicks off today with a livestreamed event, including a talk with artist Ryan Gander and a ‘remix’ performance from Mike England

Artwork by Aliyah Hussain

In lieu of physical events, most universities and colleges around the country have launched digital versions of traditional graduate showcases. Among them is Manchester School of Art, part of Manchester Metropolitan University, which is holding a showcase of student work across architecture, design, fashion and media.

To mark the launch of the show, the university is holding a livestream digital event from 5pm today. Writer, presenter and arts producer Katie Popperwell will be in conversation with internationally renowned artist Ryan Gander, who graduated from the Interactive Arts course in 1999.

The event will also feature an audiovisual ‘remix’ of student work from the year. The performance will be led by five filmmaking graduates, who will be joined by multidisciplinary artist Mike England to round off the show.

In Progress starts at 5pm on Monday 29 June. View the event above or head here