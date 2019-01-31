Marcel Dzama mixes mythology, wit and politics in a new series of paintings

An exhibition of new works at David Zwirner Hong Kong features paintings and sculptures that give a nod to Blake and Duchamp as well as the all-pervading influence of politics in the age of Trump

Canadian-born artist Marcel Dzama is renowned for his intricate and surreal paintings, drawings and installations that have appeared in galleries and museums across the world as well as in music videos and on album covers for the likes of Beck and They Might Be Giants.

A new exhibition at David Zwirner Hong Kong marks Dzama’s first exhibition in China and features paintings, drawings, and a film, all packed with the artist’s distinctive characters set in fantastical scenes.

And who breaks a butterfly on a wheel? or A rapture, a butterfly, a dancer and a bowie knife, 2018; all images: © Marcel Dzama,

Courtesy the artist and David Zwirner



Moustiques domestiques #9 (or I’ll trap this moment before it’s ripe), 2018

Installation view at David Zwirner Hong Kong

Of his working process, Dzama says “Sometimes I will start with just a blank page and do an automatic drawing. Other times I’ll have an image in mind or in front of me, and I’ll use it as a reference in my composition. I think I’m influenced by making films. I subconsciously think about the rule of thirds, the page divided into nine equal segments by two vertical and two horizontal lines, with the most important elements at the points where the lines intersect. But I purposely break those rules from time to time. The medium I start with is graphite, and then with the smaller drawings I’ll use watercolour paint, and the larger drawings are acrylic paint. Every now and then, though, I’ll keep them just in graphite.”