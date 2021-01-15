Marcus Rashford lends his voice to Aldi’s child poverty animation

The footballer turned activist narrates the supermarket’s new film, Hunger, which depicts the impact of child food poverty with the help of illustrator Lisa Stickley

By

Child food poverty was drastically brought under the spotlight in 2020, however with politicians largely failing to grasp nor rectify the situation, the responsibility of applying pressure fell into the hands of vocal campaigners – most prominently Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford.

This week, as new images circulate online showing the meagre free school meal parcels sent out to families amid school closures, Aldi has released an animated ad titled Hunger. The film addresses the daily impact of child food poverty – a situation affecting one in five children in the UK, according to the supermarket.

The film tells the story of a young child followed around at school, home and everywhere in between by a looming personification of hunger. The animation is brought to life with visuals by illustrator Lisa Stickley, whose painted textures, wobbly lines and use of schoolbook paper brings an innocent, childlike quality to the ad.

Aldi enlisted Rashford – who recently launched the Child Food Poverty Taskforce, a coalition of charities, supermarkets and food outlets – to narrate the film with a poem written by children’s book author Giles Andreae.

Marcus Rashford narrates Aldi film

“Reading the script for the Aldi animation I felt like I was talking about myself ten years ago,” Rashford says. “This story is a reality for millions of children so, of course, I was happy to lend my voice. I’m proud to call Aldi a founding member of the Child Food Poverty Taskforce. Aldi has continued to take active steps to combat the issue of child food poverty and I would encourage everyone to get involved in their pledge to donate 10 million meals. 2021 is a time to level the playing field once and for all.”

The spot comes in light of research by charity Neighbourly which found that food provision demand for families has increased by 71% in the last six months, with 96% of children supported by Neighbourly charities missing meals once a week – and 14% missing a meal every day. The supermarket has pledged to donate 10 million meals to families affected by food poverty in 2021.

Hunger monster with a child in living roomHunger monster in the playground

aldi.co.uk/hunger

Latest from CR

More from CR

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham