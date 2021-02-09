Margot Lévêque on why good typography shouldn’t be rushed

Graphic and type designer Margot Lévêque talks about the importance of taking your time when designing and the problems with Instagram-based type foundries

By

Though there have always been typography fanatics, in the past it’s gained the reputation of being a bit dry, perhaps lacking the glitz and glamour of ad design or editorial. But recently there’s been a shift, and people are buying into the hype around type. Whether it’s a new typeface for a big brand making design headlines, an independent foundry being set up by a funky group of grads, or a fashion house being as selective about its typeface as it is its photography, people are paying more and more attention to type design. 

Graphic and type designer Margot Lévêque is part of a new wave of typographers who labour over beautifully-crafted typefaces and work across thoughtful projects in the worlds of fashion, art and editorial. Now 27, Lévêque is freelance and has worked with an impressive roster of clients including &Walsh, Studio Nari, Hermés Paris, Vogue, and Louis Vuitton. Here she talks about the journey of discovery she went on with typography, the importance of taking your time with each project, and the danger of relinquishing control over your typefaces.

More from CR

The evolution of street art

While art shown indoors may have temporarily lost its audience to the pandemic, street art is on the rise. Here, Hazel Davis reflects on how the medium is growing ever more part of the art establishment, yet can still be used as a force for change

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham