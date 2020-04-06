Marie Curie’s new ad shows not everything is on hold during coronavirus

The new spot, created pro bono by Saatchi & Saatchi, reminds the nation that care for the terminally ill is an ongoing need

While life as we know it has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, things will eventually go back to normal for most of us.

For terminally ill patients, however, life won’t ever go back to normal – and Marie Curie’s new ad is appealing to the nation to help the charity continue its vital care work for these people.

The new campaign puts current circumstances into perspective, and serves as a humbling reminder that, while the coming weeks and months may prove tricky for most of us, they look very different for people like Lin, featured in the ad, who will rely on end-of-life care as they experience the final stage of their lives under lockdown.

The ad comes in response to issues of funding that many charities have struggled with since the pandemic outbreak. Marie Curie, like other organisations, is therefore appealing to advertisers, media owners or broadcasters for donations to allow it to continue to deliver its services. The public can of course help too by contributing to its emergency appeal.

Credits:

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO: Guillermo Vega

ECD: Dan Treichel

Creatives: Ryan Price, Sarah Heavens, Maria Suarez-Inclan

Producer: Rebecca Williams