Illustrator Marietta Bernal on broadening her practice

Having started experimenting with 3D techniques last year, the illustrator talks about the high and lows of learning a new skill

With art a part of Marietta Bernal’s life from an early age, along with a fascination for colour, texture and shape, a career in the creative industries seemed almost like destiny.

“At the age of 17, I moved from a small town in Patagonia to the immense city of Buenos Aires to study,” Bernal says. “That was the key to my life today, and I am grateful for having had the opportunity to follow my dreams of growth and expansion.”

She explored all sides of her passions during her education, gaining two degrees from the University of Buenos Aires, one in fashion and the other in textile design, and has completed an array of other courses on top, in painting, sculpture and crafts.

All images: Marietta Bernal

Bernal says the creative scene in Buenos Aires is blooming. “It’s predominantly digital and increasingly diverse,” she says. “There’s incredible talent all across the country, some of which has become more visible through NFTs.”

Partly inspired by this, Bernal has started to focus more intently on developing a portfolio of 3D, digital illustrations and considers her style a “work in progress”. But with ice cream colour palettes and spongey objects, her work is consistently upbeat. “I like to think of 3D/2D as a complementary relationship. I also do ceramics, and I’m always looking for new disciplines to expand my creative universe,” she says.

It’s been less than a year since Bernal started learning 3D, so while she’s enjoying it, every aspect has brought about challenges. “I’ve been learning my way around it based on the requirements of my ideas,” she explains. “So while modelling flows with me quite naturally, dealing with lighting and the tech behind materiality is an ongoing struggle.”

The images she creates range from character studies to still lifes and she sees any project as a chance to learn. “I’m a curious and energetic person, so I am always open to any type of project that presents the possibility of exploring and learning something new,” Bernal says.

“As for themes, I tend to find fantasy in everyday objects and situations. I am interested in exploring the boundaries of mundane realities.”

With a few commissions under her belt, Bernal is keen to keep going and developing her skills. “I’m on a path to self-discovery,” she says. “[My work] brings me purpose, direction, and space for me to shape myself.”

@_mariettabernal