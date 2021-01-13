How I Work: Mark Clennon

The New York-based photographer talks about the need for transparency in the industry, who he is creating work for, and why documenting protests is vital

By

Florida-native Mark Clennon began taking photography more seriously in 2016, and credits moving to New York City as being one of the catalysts for the start of his career. Though he never studied photography formally, his passion for the medium was enriched by watching multiple YouTube tutorials and reaching out to budding photographers on Instagram. Now working across editorial, commercial and documentary, Clennon says his goal is to “capture the Black experience in its totality”, offering a picture that goes beyond just trauma and instead exploring the joys, fears and triumphs of his community. 

His client list is impressive with the New Yorker, Time magazine, and Vogue sitting comfortably next to dozens of other publications, plus a whole host of big brands such as Nike and Spotify. In the summer of 2020, Clennon’s work went viral as his striking images of the Black Lives Matter protests across New York were widely celebrated. This wasn’t the first time he’d photographed peaceful marches, first capturing them on his iPhone in 2016, but having honed his skills since then, Clennon was able to capture the demonstrations from both the perspective of a photographer and a protester. Here he reflects on that time seven months later, the problems within the photography industry, and how he tries to make the most out of his commercial opportunities. 

All images: Mark Clennon

On getting into photography I first got into photography through the iPhone. I had just moved to New York and I was so excited to be living there that I kept pulling out my phone to take pictures of buildings and people watching. So I started to really develop my eye on iPhone and using Instagram. People would tell me, “Oh, you’re really good at this. Maybe you should try to pursue it.” I didn’t want to then, I was kind of scared of looking like a beginner. So I didn’t take it up for a couple of years. Then I got a camera and I tested it out for two days, and I gave up again, and put it down on my desk where it sat for a year. Then, the following year in 2016, I picked it back up again and it stuck for me.

On deciding to go full-time I just wanted to escape my job. I worked in tech with ad sales and I found it boring, I wasn’t fulfilled. So my new year’s resolution in 2017 was to quit my job. I thought I was going to quit my job in March, but I didn’t end up quitting my job until October, just because I needed to get things in order to make sure I was prepared. I decided to go when there was a round of layoffs – I didn’t get laid off, so I figured if I’m not going to get laid off now I have to just quit myself and give it a fair shot. If it didn’t work out, I’d just get a new job. But fortunately, so far, so good.

More from CR

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham