Mark Power’s ongoing US photo series drifts towards dystopia

The third volume in the photographer’s Good Morning, America book series paints a sobering portrait of the US, bookending a year that has changed the country forever

By

Brighton-based photographer Mark Power has released the third volume in his five-part book series Good Morning, America, which he began photographing in 2012.

The new volume features images taken in New England in late 2019 and the beginning of 2020 in Arizona and New Mexico, interspersed with archival images taken earlier on in the project across the country, from California to South Carolina, Michigan to Maine. Although vast in terms of both geography and timeframe, Power’s photographs are brought together by a sobering undertone, helped along by the wintery thread running through many of them.

Top: Biggs Junction, Oregon, February 2019. Above: Hachita, New Mexico, January 2020. All images © Mark Power / Magnum Photos
Rumford, Maine, November 2019

Incorporating pre-existing photography in the books was always part of Power’s vision for his intentionally on-the-hoof project. “Everything is mixed up together, simply because I haven’t finished yet, yet there’s something exhilarating about this,” he told CR in 2018. “But I’m not trying to deal with just one subject anyway. America is far too complex for that.” Despite it being a strategy since the start of the project, it nonetheless proved helpful given the disruption wrought by the pandemic in the catastrophic year that followed his most recent trip.

“All those pictures read differently now. The landscapes appear more sombre and melancholic, as if they’re lying dormant, waiting for the virus to emerge onto the stage,” Power writes in the new volume. “The edit and sequence in this book has been made with this very much in mind; in fact, how could it have been otherwise?”

Likewise, while a somewhat bleak aesthetic has underpinned much of Power’s work in the US, the images in the new volume take on a post-apocalyptic quality when viewed in light of the pandemic, not to mention the hugely turbulent political backdrop. Desolate landscapes and scarce evidence of civilisation eerily pre-empt the devastating, isolating chaos of the pandemic as much as they do the societal storm that’s swept through the nation.

Aftermath of the Tubbs Fire. Journey’s End Mobile Home Park, Santa Rosa, California, January 2018
Single Action Shooting Society competition. Yuma, Arizona, January 2020
Manchester, New Hampshire, December 2019
Marshfield, Vermont, November 2019

Good Morning, America vol III by Mark Power is published by GOST Books; gostbooks.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham