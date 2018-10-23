Mark Power’s Good Morning, America is the first of a five-volume series of books that will go on to cover a decade in the country. We talk to Power about what drew him to the US, its politics, and what it’s like to publish a project in progress

Even if you have never lived in America, you will nonetheless likely have a strong image of the country in your mind. This comes from movies and television of course, which have done a sterling job of delivering everything from America’s metropolises to its great plains to the imagination of the world, but also through its long history of photography. Via this medium we have been given visions of its landscapes and its street life, but also of its details: the food its citizens eat, and the hotel rooms they might sleep in.

Similarly affected by the pull of America in his youth, Mark Power has just released the first of what will become a five-volume set of photobooks documenting scenes that he has captured in the country since 2012. Describing the influence America has had on him since childhood, Power writes in the book:

“For as long as I can remember I’ve wanted to explore America, an ambition fuelled by a legion of TV shows that crossed the Atlantic in the 1960s. As a young and impressionable child I devoured The Man from Uncle and The Fugitive, but it was the westerns, evoking a landscape altogether removed from the congested English suburbs surrounding me, that I loved most: Bonanza, High Chaparral, The Virginian and in particular Casey Jones, the adventures of a middle-aged railroad driver putting the world to rights.”

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk