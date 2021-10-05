Mark Simmonsâ€™ photos revisit Bristolâ€™s pioneering music scene

A new exhibition and accompanying book present a sliver of Simmonsâ€™ vast photographic archive dating back to the 1980s

By
Sound System. All images © Mark Simmons and HVBS

A new photo exhibition running as part of Bristol Photo Festival is highlighting the city’s rich history of attracting and nurturing pioneering sounds and artists. Bristol is closely associated with trip hop acts like Portishead and Massive Attack, which originated there, and has also been a throbbing hub for jungle and drum and bass.

The exhibition brings together photographer Mark Simmons’ live events coverage and his studio portraits of artists since the 1980s, drawing on a collection of roughly 20,000 music-based images (his wider archive is over 100,000 images strong).

Among the photographs in the show are close-up studio portraits, classic line-up shots, and DJs and producers at work both in the studio and on stage, including members of Massive Attack and Roni Size.

It also features his visceral photographs of crowds and dancers brimming with sticky energy. “When taking (action) photos you’ve got to be in the eye of the storm to really capture that moment and Mark has always been that guy,” said Massive Attack founding member Daddy G.

Yet Simmons also manages to find the fleeting moments of calm. His photograph of DJ John Stapleton huddled over a turntable, adjusting the needle with his back to the band and stage, proves that with the right access, there is space for quiet even when the volume is turned up.

John Stapleton
RESPEC radio
Daddy G and Mushroom
Lupine Howl
Free Festival
Speaker stack

High Volume: Bristol Sounds runs at Strange Brew, Bristol until October 30. The accompanying book is published by RRB Photobooksl bristolphotofestival.org; rrbphotobooks.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Studio Blackburn on its We Mean Green campaign

Last week a revamp, albeit a temporary one, of the British Rail double arrow logo caused a stir in the design press and on social media. CR speaks to Studio Blackburn, the team behind the update, to get an insight into the project and how they felt about the reaction

Inside the fantastical world of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is ripping up the music rulebook with his rap-country-pop sound, gender-bending style and eye-catching creative output. As he releases his debut album, we look at how the artist brings his unique vision to life

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UKâ€™s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industryâ€™s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies arenâ€™t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can â€˜goodâ€™ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis â€“ and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether itâ€™s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham