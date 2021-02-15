Marmite Dynamite launches with ‘exploding’ billboards

Marmite Dynamite, a new limited edition version of the spread with added chilli flavour, is being advertised with a series of billboards that see its lid blown off

Marmite Dynamite is the latest limited edition of the nation’s favourite salty spread, following a peanut butter version that was released last year. The fiery chilli remix will be on sale in the UK for six months, at Sainsbury’s and online.

To promote the new variety, ad agency adam&eveDDB has created a series of dramatic billboards, which see the lid of the Marmite jar supposedly blown off by its powerful chilli flavouring. The first version, above, showed a lid appearing to explode out of a poster site and into a nearby car windscreen.

Follow up executions will feature huge lids blown skywards and hooked onto nearby buildings and trees. All posters feature a variation on the love it-hate it tagline, which reads: ‘Love it, hate it, be careful with it.’

Credits:

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Group ECD: Ben Tollett

Chief creative officer: Richard Brim

Creatives: Alex Lucas, Jon Farley