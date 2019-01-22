Martin Firrell unveils first work as Clear Channel artist in residence

A series of 12 artworks exploring issues around power and gender will run across the media owner’s digital out of home network in the UK

Public artist Martin Firrell was appointed Clear Channel’s artist in residence in 2018. His first project, Power and Gender, will run across the UK until March 8.

The project features six quotes from female business leaders and politicians such as Inga Beale, former CEO of Lloyd’s Insurance market, Liv Garfield, CEO Severn Trent and the youngest women to head a FTSE 100 company and former Secretary of State for International Development, Clare Short. In contrast, six more quotes regarding the nature of masculinity come from a variety of sources – including that paragon of machismo, Burt Reynolds.