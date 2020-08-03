Masked illustrations are welcoming shoppers back to Europe’s malls

Face masks feature heavily in this campaign by Sid Lee Paris, which uses cheerful illustration to mark the reopening of Europe’s shopping centres

We Are Open was created for mall operator Klepierre, which owns shopping centres in countries across Europe. It’s intended to convey “open-mindedness and hospitality”, as well as the joy of returning to a bit of normality.

Parisian artist Séverine Assous created the illustrations, which feature some classic aspects of retail life including security staff and check-out assistants wielding barcode scanners. Notably, every person is wearing a face covering – included as a reminder that we all still need to take precautions.

The We Are Open campaign will appear in shopping centres in 13 countries, and feels like a pleasantly upbeat take on current events.

