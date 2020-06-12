Artists design charity masks to support homeless people

Camille Walala, Helen Beard, Craig & Karl and more have created designs as part of Masks for Meals, which is raising funds to feed homeless people in the UK

Socially engaged art organisation Migrate Art is leading a charity project with the help of 11 visual artists and illustrators, who have contributed designs to a new series of reversible, re-usable masks.

The masks are being sold to raise money for Refugee Community Kitchen, which has been feeding displaced people in the UK, France and Belgium since its inception in 2015. After French Covid-19 lockdown rules forced the charity to cease operations there, the organisation has focused its efforts on providing hot meals to homeless people in the UK during the pandemic.

Kai & Sunny

The project, named Masks for Meals, has so far released six of the mask designs, including graphic creations by Kai & Sunny, Richard Woods and Miaz Brothers, as well as masks featuring fun characters by Jon Burgerman and Philip Colbert. Artist Helen Beard has also produced a design in keeping with her vivid, colour-block style.

The five remaining mask designs will be revealed one per week, with creations by Camille Walala, Craig & Karl, Friends With You, Mike Perry, and Swoon Studio yet to come.

Masks for Meals is aiming to raise £10,000 through the project, which will provide 15,000 hot meals for those in need. Masks can be bought individually or as a pack of five.

migrateart.com/shop