Featuring rapper Wretch 32, the animated video for Henshaw’s latest single, Doubt, has an all-star cast of dancing crisps, smiling cans of lager and helpful cigarette ends

Designer and illustrator Joe Prytherch (aka Mason London) has built up an impressive list of clients from across the musical spectrum over the last few years.

Formerly the art director at Boiler Room, he has designed album artwork for the likes of J Dilla and Mr Jukes, as well as creating idents for MTV and animated music videos for up-and-coming electronic act Franc Moody.

