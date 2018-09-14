Massive Attack reveals anniversary edition of Mezzanine
The remastered album is packaged in a heat sensitive box and comes with exclusive artwork by Robert Del Naja and Nick Knight
It’s 20 years since Massive Attack released Mezzanine. To mark the occasion, the group is releasing a limited edition box set with a remastered version of the album and previously unheard remixes from 1998 recording sessions.
The triple coloured vinyl box set is packaged in a heat-sensitive box, which changes colour to create a handprint effect when exposed to heat (echoing the design of their Singles 90-98 box set).The inner sleeve features the original Mezzanine album cover – a collaboration between Robert Del Naja, Nick Knight and Tom Hingston.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.