The remastered album is packaged in a heat sensitive box and comes with exclusive artwork by Robert Del Naja and Nick Knight

It’s 20 years since Massive Attack released Mezzanine. To mark the occasion, the group is releasing a limited edition box set with a remastered version of the album and previously unheard remixes from 1998 recording sessions.

The triple coloured vinyl box set is packaged in a heat-sensitive box, which changes colour to create a handprint effect when exposed to heat (echoing the design of their Singles 90-98 box set).The inner sleeve features the original Mezzanine album cover – a collaboration between Robert Del Naja, Nick Knight and Tom Hingston.

