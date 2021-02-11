Match’s rebrand positions it as “a beloved service rather than a convenient game”

Collins has overhauled the dating service’s identity, introducing a noticeably quieter approach, with a grown up vibe

By

Having been in the dating game for over 25 years, Match arrived on the scene long before swiping right became ubiquitous. In its rebrand, Collins decided to focus on this more considered and arguably slower approach to online dating – positioning the service as a kind of dating concierge.

The Match wordmark has been updated, with the heart symbol moved to the end of the word – apparently now working as a full stop. Or, as Collins describes it: “Match becomes a simple statement and clear ambition. The original helped Match light the way; this new logo shows they have arrived.”

The studio has introduced an elegant new serif typeface, as well as a purposefully restrained colour palette that prioritises soft pinks, blues and purples instead of more glaring alternatives. According to Collins, the update is intended to reflect the “time and intention” required when creating a Match.com profile. It also arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day.

It’s true, the rebrand does have a less high pressured approach than some services take, ensuring Match feels more like a dating company for grown ups and less like a pushy tech brand. If there’s any quibble, it’s that the accompanying photography occasionally feels a little heavy handed in its use of candles, satin curtains and flowers wrapped in gauze – but maybe that’s just the cynic in us speaking.

wearecollins.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

The evolution of street art

While art shown indoors may have temporarily lost its audience to the pandemic, street art is on the rise. Here, Hazel Davis reflects on how the medium is growing ever more part of the art establishment, yet can still be used as a force for change

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham