Mate Act Now is using posters to digitally protest climate change

Designers from around the world have contributed to Mate Act Now – a global initiative that’s using posters to raise awareness of climate change on Earth Day

Real-life protests might be on hold, but activism has moved over into the digital realm – as shown by Mate Act Now’s set of 100 posters, created by the likes of Leta Sobieraski, Vince Frost and Superfried.

The posters tackle the looming climate crisis, reminding people of the urgency of addressing it, and changing our behaviour to do so.

Designers have taken quite a broad range of approaches, from presenting the cold, hard facts about greenhouse gases, to evocative imagery – for example Mark Richardson’s mournful polar bear, clinging onto a last bit of ice, or Tsieske Clark’s ice cream cone, topped with a melting planet. Others are appealing to people’s sense of responsibility, encouraging us to use less plastic or eat more plant-based foods.

The posters will be shared via social media, in a bid to remind people that despite the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the climate is still very much at risk.

New Zealand designer Chris Flack started Mate Act Now after seeing Australia’s recent bushfires. “Being a designer I didn’t know what else to do than to grab pen and paper,” he says. He got some help from his two-year-old son, whose helpful scribblings turned ‘Climate Change Now’ into the more catchy ‘Mate Act Now’.

“On Earth Day we want designers and creatives to share the posters on their social media feeds as a collective protest for the digital generation,” he says.

Every poster is available to download for free, and there’s also a limited edition publication for sale – with the proceeds going to the Australian Bushfire Fund; mateactnow.com